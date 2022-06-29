×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ubs | sec | 25 million | fraud charges

UBS to Pay $25 Million to Settle Fraud Charges

UBS to Pay $25 Million to Settle Fraud Charges
(AP)

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 05:01 PM EDT

Wealth manager and banking group UBS will pay $25 million to settle fraud charges relating to an options trading strategy, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday.

UBS marketed and sold the "Yield Enhancement Strategy" to about 600 investors through its platform of domestic financial advisers from February 2016 through February 2017, the SEC said, adding its order found that UBS did not provide its financial advisers with adequate training and oversight in the strategy.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wealth manager and banking group UBS will pay $25 million to settle fraud charges relating to an options trading strategy, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday.
ubs, sec, 25 million, fraud charges
77
2022-01-29
Wednesday, 29 June 2022 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved