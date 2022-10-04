×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uber return to office

Uber Asks Employees to Return to Office Twice a Week

Uber Asks Employees to Return to Office Twice a Week
(AP)

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 03:41 PM EDT

Uber Technologies Inc. employees will have to come in to office twice a week, the company said Tuesday, at a time when companies worldwide are adapting to hybrid working models.

Tech giants such as Twitter Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. opted for flexible working policies early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peer Lyft in March shifted to a "fully flexible" work option, allowing workers the choice of where to live and work.

Uber announced Tuesdays and Thursdays as "anchor days" where all non-remote employees must work from office globally, starting Nov. 1.

The ride-hailing service, however, added that employees could work from anywhere for up to four weeks per year. Last July, it had said it will let staff work from anywhere as much as half the time.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Uber Technologies Inc. employees will have to come in to office twice a week, the company said Tuesday, at a time when companies worldwide are adapting to hybrid working models.
uber return to office
130
2022-41-04
Tuesday, 04 October 2022 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved