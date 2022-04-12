×
Tags: uber | lyft | surge pricing | new york subway shooting in brooklyn

After Brooklyn Subway Shooting, Uber and Lyft Shamed for Price Hikes

Uber
Uber car fleet (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 April 2022 02:22 PM

Minutes after a shooting on the N train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, N.Y., furious New Yorkers took to social media to share screenshots of increased prices—otherwise known as “surge pricing’’—by rideshare giants Lyft and Uber.

The New York Post reported that immediately after the shooting, both Lyft and Uber algorithms initiated surge pricing in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

One Twitter user named Harleigh Tensen tweeted, “Fare surge after a mass shooting in Brooklyn when subways are shut down. Shame on you @uber.” She paired her tweet with a screenshot showing an Uber ride to Manhattan costing $85.

Another Twitter user pleaded, “@Uber turn off surges in Sunset Park. People are scared, let them get out safely.” This user found a ride between Sunset Park and Long Island City for $68.49.

Uber confirmed the company would be suspending surge pricing in the area after the New York Post requested comment, with spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein telling the tabloid: “If anyone on our platform experienced unintended changes during this emergency, we will work to get them refunded.”

Lyft users joined the outrage, with Bob Johnsen ironically tweeting, “Didn’t see anything about ‘Shooting Surge Pricing’ in @lyft terms of use,” sharing a screenshot depicting a standard ride ballooning to nearly $70.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


