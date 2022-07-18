×
Uber to Pay $2 Million-Plus in US Disability Lawsuit

Monday, 18 July 2022 12:34 PM EDT

Uber Technologies Inc. will pay more than $2 million and waive wait time fees for disabled passengers to settle federal authorities' allegations that the ride share company had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.

As part of a two-year agreement, Uber will waive wait time fees for certified disabled riders and pay $1,738,500 to more than 1,000 riders who complained about the charges and $500,000 to others harmed by the practice, the department said. Uber will also credit accounts for more than 65,000 eligible riders, it added.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


