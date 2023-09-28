UAW Counters Chrysler-Parent Stellantis' Offer

The United Auto Workers made a new counter-proposal to Chrysler-parent Stellantis Thursday, just one day before the union is set to strike additional Detroit Three automotive facilities without serious progress in ongoing labor negotiations.

A union official confirmed the new proposal as talks remain active with Stellantis, General Motors and Ford Motor in the strike's fourteenth day.

UAW President Shawn Fain plans to disclose the union's next steps Friday at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) in an online address.