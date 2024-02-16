×
UAW Workers at Ford Kentucky Plant Serve Strike Notice

An attendee claps during a rally of the United Auto Workers union at UAW Local 551 headquarters in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/AP/2023 file photo)

Friday, 16 February 2024 01:22 PM EST

Nearly 9,000 United Auto Workers (UAW) union members at Ford Motor's Kentucky truck plant will go on strike next Friday if local contract issues are not resolved, the union said Friday.

The contract talks are separate from the agreement that Ford, along with General Motors and Stellantis, agreed with UAW last year.

The core issues at the Kentucky plant's local negotiations are health and safety in the plant, including minimum in-plant nurse staffing levels, according to the union.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

