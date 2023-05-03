×
Tags: uaw | biden candidacy | ev policy

UAW Not Yet Endorsing Biden for 2nd Term, Citing EVs

Bernard "Bernie" Ricky, president, United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600, shakes hands with President Joe Biden before delivering remarks on the South Lawn of the White House. (Jim Watson/Getty Images/2021 file photo)

Wednesday, 03 May 2023 01:55 PM EDT

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain said the Detroit-based union is not yet endorsing President Joe Biden for a second term, citing concerns about electric vehicle policies.

Fain was in Washington last week and met with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and many lawmakers.

In a letter to members seen by Reuters Wednesday, Fain noted several national unions were quick to endorse Biden but the UAW is not yet doing so.

"The federal government is pouring billions into the electric vehicle transition, with no strings attached and no commitment to workers," Fain said. "The EV transition is at serious risk of becoming a race to the bottom. We want to see national leadership have our back on this before we make any commitments."

