UAE May Buy One Million Advanced Nvidia Chips

President Donald Trump listens as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during an event about investing in America in the Cross Hall of the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 12:05 PM EDT

The Trump administration is weighing a deal that would allow the UAE to import more than a million advanced Nvidia chips, a quantity that far exceeds limits under Biden-era AI chip regulations, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

The deal, which is still being negotiated and could change, would let the UAE import 500,000 of the most advanced chips on the market each year from now to 2027, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

While one-fifth would be set aside for the Abu Dhabi AI firm G42, the rest will go to U.S. companies building data centers in the Gulf nation, according to the report.

The Department of Commerce and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

