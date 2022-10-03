×
Tags: u2 bono memoir | book tour | penguin random house

U2's Bono to Promote Memoir With 14-City Tour

U2's Bono to Promote Memoir With 14-City Tour
Bono Vox speak during the Clinton Global Initiative on Sept. 20, 2022 in New York. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Monday, 03 October 2022 04:11 PM EDT

Bono's next tour will be without U2 and without a new album to support.

He will instead be promoting his memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1.

Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced Monday that the 62-year-old superstar will visit 14 cities in November, starting at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Nov. 2 and ending Nov. 28 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said in a statement released Monday. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Other stops include the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the 3Olympia Theatre in Bono's native Dublin.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bono's next tour will be without U2 and without a new album to support.He will instead be promoting his memoir "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," which comes out Nov. 1.
Monday, 03 October 2022 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

