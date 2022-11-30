×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. unemployment rate | treasury secretary janet yellen

Yellen Says Unemployment Rate in 4% Range Is 'Healthy'

Yellen Says Unemployment Rate in 4% Range Is 'Healthy'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices and oil companies profits at the White House, Oct. 31, 2022. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 10:27 AM EST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday she was not sure what an acceptable unemployment rate is for the current economic outlook, but said that the Treasury has considered jobless rates in the 4% range as indicative of a healthy labor market.

Asked at the New York Times Dealbook summit to describe a politically palatable unemployment rate, Yellen said, "I'm not sure what the right number is, but certainly, historically, we would have considered numbers with unemployment in the force to be a very healthy labor market.

The October unemployment rate was 3.7%, close to a 50-year low, and the Labor Department is due to report jobs data for November on Friday.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday she was not sure what an acceptable unemployment rate is for the current economic outlook, but said that the Treasury has considered jobless rates in the 4% range as indicative of a healthy labor market.
u.s. unemployment rate, treasury secretary janet yellen
112
2022-27-30
Wednesday, 30 November 2022 10:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved