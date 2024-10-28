WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. treasury | national | budget

US Treasury Expects to Borrow $546B in Q4

US Treasury Expects to Borrow $546B in Q4
Treasury Department, Washington, D.C. (Dreamstime)

Monday, 28 October 2024 03:18 PM EDT

The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday it plans to borrow $546 billion in the fourth quarter, $19 billion lower than the July estimate.

That lower estimate is due to a higher cash balance at the beginning of the quarter, which was partially offset by lower net cash flows. It assumes an end-of-December cash balance of $700 billion, the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury also said it expects to borrow $823 billion in the first quarter of 2025, assuming an end-of-March cash balance of $850 billion.

It issued $762 billion in net debt in the third quarter, ending the three-month period with a cash balance of $886 billion.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday it plans to borrow $546 billion in the fourth quarter, $19 billion lower than the July estimate.
u.s. treasury, national, budget
109
2024-18-28
Monday, 28 October 2024 03:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved