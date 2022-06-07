×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. treasury bans russian debt | equity trades | sanctions | ukraine war | vladimir putin

US Treasury Bans All Buying of Russian Debt, Equity

US Treasury Bans All Buying of Russian Debt, Equity
Russian ruble bank notes (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 11:19 AM

The U.S. Treasury Department has published advice to U.S. money managers that buying any Russian debt or stocks belonging to Russian firms is banned under Washington's sanctions on Moscow, further tightening curbs on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

"Consistent with our goal to deny Russia the financial resources it needs to continue its brutal war against Ukraine, Treasury has made clear that U.S. persons are prohibited from making new investments in the success of Russia, including through purchases on the secondary market," a Treasury spokesperson said.

The Treasury in guidance published on Monday said executive orders imposing sanctions on Russia "prohibit U.S. persons from purchasing both new and existing debt and equity securities issued by an entity in the Russian Federation."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Treasury Department has published advice to U.S. money managers that buying any Russian debt or stocks belonging to Russian firms is banned under Washington's sanctions on Moscow, further tightening curbs on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
u.s. treasury bans russian debt, equity trades, sanctions, ukraine war, vladimir putin
123
2022-19-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved