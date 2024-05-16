WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. treasury | anti | money | laundering

US Treasury Seeks to Close Money-laundering Loopholes

US Treasury Seeks to Close Money-laundering Loopholes
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 16 May 2024 12:25 PM EDT

The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday it is looking whether more regulations are needed to prevent money laundering and illicit finance.

Closing legal and regulatory gaps is a top priority, FinCEN said.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Scrutiny of illicit and terrorism financing has mounted in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

THE CONTEXT

FinCEN this year has proposed new rules for investment firms and real estate professionals to better monitor potential money laundering. It is part of a broader effort under President Joe Biden to crack down on illicit finance.

KEY QUOTE

"In this critical moment for our national and economic security, we need to continue to close the pathways that illicit actors seek to exploit for their schemes," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday it is looking whether more regulations are needed to prevent money laundering and illicit finance.
u.s. treasury, anti, money, laundering
141
2024-25-16
Thursday, 16 May 2024 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved