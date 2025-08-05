US Trade Deficit Hits 2-Year Low, China Gap Plunges

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June on a sharp drop in consumer goods imports, and the trade gap with China shrank to its lowest in more than 21 years, the latest evidence of the imprint on global commerce President Donald Trump is making with sweeping tariffs on imported goods.

The overall trade gap narrowed 16.0% in June to $60.2 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Tuesday. Days after reporting that the goods trade deficit tumbled 10.8% to its lowest since September 2023, the government said the full deficit including services also was its narrowest since then.

Exports of goods and services totaled $277.3 billion, down from more than $278 billion in May, while total imports were $337.5 billion, down from $350.3 billion.

The diminished trade deficit contributed heavily to the rebound in U.S. gross domestic product during the second quarter, reported last week, reversing a drag in the first quarter when imports had surged as consumers and businesses front-loaded purchases to beat the imposition of Trump's tariffs.

The economy in the second quarter expanded at a 3.0% annualized rate after contracting at a 0.5% rate in the first three months of the year, but the headline figure masked underlying indications that activity was weakening.

Last week Trump, ahead of a self-imposed deadline of August 1, issued a barrage of notices informing scores of trading partners of higher import taxes set to be imposed on their goods exports to the U.S.

With tariff rates ranging from 10% to 41% on imports to the U.S. set to kick in on August 7, the Budget Lab at Yale now estimates the average overall U.S. tariff rate has shot up to 18.3%, the highest since 1934, from between 2% and 3% before Trump returned to the White House in January.

A centerpiece of Tuesday's report was the latest steep drop in the U.S. trade deficit with China, which tumbled by roughly a third to $9.5 billion in June to its narrowest since February 2004. Over five consecutive months of declines, it has narrowed by $22.2 billion - a 70% reduction.

U.S. and China trade negotiators met last week in Sweden in the latest round of engagement over the trade war that has intensified since Trump's return. The U.S. currently imposes a 30% tariff on most Chinese imports, which has fueled a steep drop off in inbound goods traffic from China. Imports from China dropped to $18.9 billion, the lowest since 2009.

The trade negotiators have recommended that Trump extend an August 12 deadline for the current tariff rate to expire and snap back to more than 100%, where it had briefly been earlier this year after a round of tit-for-tat increases by both sides.

"We're getting very close to a deal," Trump said Tuesday in an interview on CNBC. "We're getting along with China very well."