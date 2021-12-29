×
US Trade Deficit Widens to $97.8 Billion, as Imports Top All-Time High

Cargo ship in Miami
Cargo ship unloading containers in the Port of Miami. (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 04:51 PM

The United States trade gap reached $97.8 billion in November, up from a revised $83.2 billion in October, according to the Commerce Department.

In a Bloomberg survey of economists, the $97.8 billion trade gap exceeded all of the experts'  estimates.

The United States imported $252.4 billion worth of goods, led by industrial supplies, in November. Consumer good imports totalaed $67 billion, another record. Exports totaled $154.7 billion in the month.

The Commerce Department's report also indicated that wholesale and retail inventories in the U.S. rose by 1.2% and 2%, respectively.

The Department of Commerce is scheduled to release a full report on November trade on January 6.

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 04:51 PM
