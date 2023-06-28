×
Tags: u.s. trade deficit | biden

US Goods Trade Deficit Narrows in May

US Goods Trade Deficit Narrows in May
A cargo ship unloads containers at the port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. (Richard Vogel/AP)

Wednesday, 28 June 2023 08:52 AM EDT

The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed in May as imports fell, but the improvement was probably not enough to prevent trade from being a drag on economic growth in the second quarter.

The goods trade deficit decreased 6.1% to $91.1 billion last month, partially reversing April's surge, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

Trade made no contribution to the economy's 1.3% annualized growth rate in the first quarter after adding to gross domestic product for three straight quarters.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed in May as imports fell, but the improvement was probably not enough to prevent trade from being a drag on economic growth in the second quarter.
