×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. stock futures

US Stock Futures Subdued After Scorching AI-Led Rally

US Stock Futures Subdued After Scorching AI-Led Rally
New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Friday, 23 February 2024 08:44 AM EST

U.S. stock index futures took a breather Friday after a stunning rally in the previous session, spurred by upbeat results from AI poster child Nvidia that renewed enthusiasm about artificial intelligence.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to record closing highs on Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was a whisker away from its all-time high, as investors piled into technology stocks with the AI-fueled frenzy on Wall Street gaining more steam.

Nvidia added $277 billion in stock market value on Thursday, Wall Street's largest one-day gain in history.

Shares of the heavyweight chip designer were up 1.8% in premarket trade on Friday and the company is closing in on $2 trillion in market value for the first time.

"Yesterday's rally was exceptional and now the markets are consolidating," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, but added that the AI-fueled momentum is expected to persist this year.

"Yes, the valuations are going high, but earnings are going high as well. So there is something really material and big happening right now as a fundamental support to the technology rally."

Corporate earnings have been robust in the fourth quarter, with 78.5% of the 437 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far exceeding estimates, compared with the annual 76% average, according to LSEG data on Thursday.

Most megacap stocks were subdued on Friday, with Tesla , Amazon.com and Apple down between 0.3% and 0.9%.

At 07:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.05%.

Still, all the three major indexes were set for weekly gains after turbulence in the prior week when hotter-than-expected inflation data dampened expectations of early interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Traders firmed up bets against any U.S. interest-rate cuts before June after Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said he was in "no rush" to lower rates.

Among other stocks, Carvana surged 30.7% on reporting its first-ever annual profit, helped by its pact with bondholders to cut its outstanding debt by $1 billion.

Super Micro Computer fell 5% after it announced pricing of $1.5 billion convertible senior notes.

Jack Dorsey-led Block jumped 15.4% after the payments firm forecast adjusted core earnings for the current quarter above Wall Street estimates, betting on consumer resilience.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stock index futures took a breather Friday after a stunning rally in the previous session, spurred by upbeat results from AI poster child Nvidia that renewed enthusiasm about artificial intelligence.
u.s. stock futures
397
2024-44-23
Friday, 23 February 2024 08:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved