×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. stock futures

Wall St Drops on Jobs Data, Set for Weekly Losses

Wall St Drops on Jobs Data, Set for Weekly Losses
A New York Stock Exchange floor trader. Treasury yields surged in September and sapped the energy from a strong stock market as investors came to terms with the likelihood that interest rates will remain high well into 2024. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to the highest level in nearly two decades. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

Friday, 06 October 2023 10:04 AM EDT

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday after a strong jobs report deepened fears that interest rates may stay elevated for an extended period.

U.S. job growth surged in September, suggesting that the labor market remains strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year, though wage growth is moderating.

The Labor Department's report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 336,000 jobs in September on a monthly basis, sharply above expectations of 170,000 additions, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"Payrolls beat estimates by a big margin, the economy looks hot and the 'higher-for-longer' narrative will probably switch back to simply 'higher'," said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Diversified Growth Funds.

"This will give the Fed a headache and the rest of us plenty to think about, the U.S. economy is showing its resilience yet again."

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 16-year highs following the data.

Megacap stocks Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com fell between 0.7% and 0.8%.

Traders put the chance of an at least 25-basis point rate hike in November and December at around 28% and 45%, respectively, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The labor market has managed to withstand the onslaught of the Fed's aggressive rate-hike campaign, worrying investors that the central bank would keep its monetary policy tighter for a longer duration in its fight against inflation.

The S&P 500 eyed its fifth straight weekly fall, while the Dow is on track to decline for the third straight week.

Most major S&P 500 sectors were trading lower on Friday, with utilities, often considered a bond proxy, down 1.8%, while rate-sensitive real-estate fell 1.2%.

Energy is set to be worst hit amongst the major S&P 500 sectors this week, while communications services is on track to be the best performing.

Looking ahead, data would take center stage once again with September consumer price inflation and producer price index readings due next week.

Focus will also be on the upcoming quarterly earnings season, with major banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and asset manager BlackRock reporting next week.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 103.14 points, or 0.31%, at 33,016.43, the S&P 500 was down 19.74 points, or 0.46%, at 4,238.45, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 70.06 points, or 0.53%, at 13,149.78.

EV maker Tesla fell 2.2% after cutting prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States.

Exxon Mobil lost 2.3% after sources told Reuters that the U.S. oil producer was in advanced talks to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources. Pioneer's stock jumped 9.2%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 32 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded four new highs and 102 new lows.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday after a strong jobs report deepened fears that interest rates may stay elevated for an extended period.
u.s. stock futures
475
2023-04-06
Friday, 06 October 2023 10:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved