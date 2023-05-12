×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. stock futures

US Stock Futures Up on Hopes of Rate-Hike Pause

US Stock Futures Up on Hopes of Rate-Hike Pause
(AP)

Friday, 12 May 2023 07:39 AM EDT

U.S. stock index futures rose Friday in a week that bolstered investor hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes after data showed a moderation in economic growth and on gains in Tesla shares.

Both consumer and producer prices cooled a bit, while weekly jobless claims posted their sharpest rise in 1-1/2-years. Data on consumer sentiment and import prices are due later in the day.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 63.0 this month, down from 63.5 in April.

"While the results of the latest inflation gauges are open to interpretation, the move south rather than north in the inflation rate supports the case for a June pause by the FOMC at the very least," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Tesla Inc rose 1.5% in premarket trading and was the top gainer among its growth peers as the EV maker raised the U.S. prices of its Model S, X, and Y vehicles and boss Elon Musk said he has found a new chief executive for Twitter.

Regional bank stocks steadied after the KBW Regional Banking index ended its fourth straight session lower on Thursday on concerns over the sector's health following the collapse of three regional lenders.

PacWest Bancorp, Zions Bancorp, KeyCorp and Western Alliance Bancorp all rose between 1% and 4.4%.

Shares of Fox Corp fell 2.2% after Wells Fargo downgraded the media company to "equal-weight" from "overweight."

At 6:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 144 points, or 0.43%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31 points, or 0.23%.

Markets will also be watching for signs of a breakthrough in raising the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling to avoid a catastrophic default.

A meeting between President Joe Biden and top lawmakers that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed, and the leaders agreed to meet early next week. Meanwhile, Fedwatchers will keep a close eye on comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard and Fed Board Governor Philip Jefferson later in the day.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stock index futures rose Friday in a week that bolstered investor hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes after data showed a moderation in economic growth and on gains in Tesla shares.
u.s. stock futures
354
2023-39-12
Friday, 12 May 2023 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved