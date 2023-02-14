×
US Stock Futures See-Saw After 6.4% Inflation Data

(AP)

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 08:57 AM EST

U.S. stock index futures swung between losses and gains on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices accelerated in January but the pace of annual increase slowed, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a path of moderate interest rate hikes.

A highly anticipated Labor Department report showed that consumer prices climbed 0.5% in January, in line with economists expectations.

On a year-on-year basis inflation rose 6.4% last month from a 6.5% rise in December. Economists were expecting a 6.2% rise.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.25 points, or 0.07%.

