×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. stock futures

US Stock Futures Edge Higher; United Air, Moderna Rise

US Stock Futures Edge Higher; United Air, Moderna Rise
Wall Street's Federal Hall (AP)

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 07:34 AM EST

U.S. stock index futures inched up Wednesday after big banks kicked off the reporting season with a mixed bag of earnings, while shares of United Airlines rose after it forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit.

As the earnings season gathers pace, investors will focus on how corporate America has fared against high interest rates and a challenging demand environment.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. rose 2.6% in premarket trading as it also reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand.

Analysts now expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500 companies to decline 2.4% for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data, compared with a 1.6% decline in the beginning of 2023.

"Given the difficult backdrop, there is fear among some parts of the institutional investment market that U.S. earnings forecasts might still be too high for 2023 and stocks across the pond might not be able to sustain their current strength," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

Earnings from big U.S. banks were a mixed bag, with many stockpiling rainy-day funds preparing for a looming recession.

At 6:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.14%.

Wall Street's main indexes started the holiday-shortened week on a mixed note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a four-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq clocked seven straight sessions of gains, its longest since November 2021.

Among other stocks, IBM Corp slipped 1.9% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's shares to "equal weight" from "overweight," citing slowing revenue growth.

Moderna Inc. jumped 6.7% after the company said its experimental messenger RNA vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83.7% effective in preventing disease in adults aged 60 and older.

Investors now await quarterly results from Charles Schwab Corp., PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Discover Financial Services Wednesday.

U.S. stock markets logged strong gains in 2023 after a dismal last year on hopes that a moderation in inflationary pressures and some signs of cooling in the labor market could give the Federal Reserve cover to dial down the size of its interest rate hikes.

Retail sales data and final producer prices for December are due before the bell.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stock index futures inched up Wednesday after big banks kicked off the reporting season with a mixed bag of earnings, while shares of United Airlines rose after it forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit.
u.s. stock futures
382
2023-34-18
Wednesday, 18 January 2023 07:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved