Futures Slip as Investors Focus on Tariff Risks

U.S. stock index futures slipped Tuesday, marking a gloomy start to the new quarter, as investors grappled with uncertainty around the Trump administration's sweeping new tariffs set to be announced on Wednesday.

Concerns about the economic damage from U.S. tariffs and AI spending by tech firms sent Wall Street into a tailspin in the first three months of the year. The benchmark S&P 500 finished the quarter 4.6% lower, its worst three-month performance since July 2022.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce "reciprocal tariffs" to bring U.S. tariffs to other countries' levels on April 2. He said on Sunday the levies will include all countries but specific details were scant.

White House aides have drafted a proposal to impose tariffs of around 20% on most imports to the United States, the Washington Post reported.

By 6:13 a.m. ET, S&P 500 E-minis fell 12.5 points, or 0.22%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped 26.25 points, or 0.14%, and Dow E-minis were down 125 points, or 0.3%.

The announcement will come at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News Monday.

Investors have been seeking the safety of U.S. government bonds and gold in recent weeks while dumping U.S. stocks, particularly high-flying tech shares, on worries tariffs will hurt economic growth and stimulate inflationary pressures.

Trump has already implemented levies on imported aluminum and steel, along with increased tariffs on goods from China. Higher duties on cars will take effect on Thursday.

Manufacturing activity surveys for March and JOLTS job openings data later in the day could offer fresh insights on the impact of tariffs on the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

New York Fed President John Williams acknowledged on Monday there are risks inflation could once again heat up, while Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he is nervous the Trump administration's tariffs will push up prices and hurt the job market.

Among single stocks, Goldman Sachs on Monday raised the probability of a U.S. recession to 35% from 20% and said it expects more U.S. interest rate cuts this year.

Among single stocks, Johnson & Johnson fell 3% in premarket trading after a U.S. bankruptcy judge rejected the company's $10 billion proposal to end tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its baby powder and other talc products cause ovarian cancer.

PVH Corp jumped about 17% after the apparel maker's annual earnings forecast beat analysts' estimates.

Tesla's shares rose 3.7% ahead of its first-quarter vehicle deliveries report on Wednesday. Its shares were down about 36% in the three months to March 31.

The electric carmaker posted its lowest first-quarterly sales figures in France and Sweden since 2021, data showed.