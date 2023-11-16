×
Tags: u.s. | philippines | semiconductor | supply chain

US, Philippines to Explore Semiconductor Prospects

US, Philippines to Explore Semiconductor Prospects
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 16 November 2023 09:42 AM EST

The United States and the Philippines are partnering to explore semiconductor supply chain opportunities, starting off with an assessment of the Pacific island nation's existing semiconductor ecosystem and regulatory framework, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

The agreement comes as countries in the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework formally signed a previously agreed upon pact covering supply chain resiliency at a meeting during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit in San Francisco.

