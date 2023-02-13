×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. | novavax covid vaccine

US to Buy 1.5M More Novavax COVID Vaccine Doses

US to Buy 1.5M More Novavax COVID Vaccine Doses
(AP)

Monday, 13 February 2023 07:31 AM EST

The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax Inc COVID-19 vaccine, the company said Monday, adding that the modified agreement includes funds for development of an updated vaccine by fall this year.

Sales of the company's vaccine have been hurt by a global supply glut and waning demand, with Novavax cutting its full-year revenue forecast for the shots twice last year.

The protein-based vaccine was expected to convince those skpetical of the new mRNA-based vaccines against the virus from rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Moderna.

The deal comes even as the United States plans to end its COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after it imposed sweeping measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Novavax did not provide financial details of the contract.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also in the process of simplifying its COVID-19 vaccine policy as it considers whether to recommend that Americans get an annual booster shot for the virus.

Shares of the vaccine maker rose 3.2% before the bell Monday after The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax Inc COVID-19 vaccine, the company said Monday, adding that the modified agreement includes funds for development of an updated vaccine by fall this year.
u.s., novavax covid vaccine
186
2023-31-13
Monday, 13 February 2023 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved