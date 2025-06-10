WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. | mexico | steel | tariffs

US, Mexico Close to Deal That Would Cut Steel Tariffs

President Claudia Sheinbaum gestures to supporters at a rally she convened to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to postpone tariffs on Mexican goods for one month at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, March 9, 2025. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 04:48 PM EDT

The United States and Mexico are close to a deal that would get rid of 50% tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed on Mexican steel imports up to a certain volume, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The terms of the agreement, which haven't been finalized, would allow U.S. companies to import Mexican steel tariff-free as long as total shipments are kept below a level based on historical trade volumes, Bloomberg reported.

