Companies Eye US Expansion to Cushion Tariff Fallout

Scores of ccompanies have said they are looking at expanding their presence or setting up shop in the United States to mitigate the impact of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

Below are some of the plans companies have flagged.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The chocolate maker is planning to increase its U.S.-based production to fend off effects of the "disruptive environment," its CEO said on April 10.

BMW

BMW considers adding shifts to its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina to boost output by up to 80,000 units, company executives said on April 10.

CAMPARI

The Italian spirits group is assessing opportunities to expand U.S. production, its CEO said on March 5.

COMPAL ELECTRONICS

The Taiwanese contract laptop maker may expand into the U.S. and has spoken to several southern states about a possible investment, its CEO said in January.

DISCOVERIE

The electronic component manufacturer said on April 16 it will shift more production to the U.S. and pass on higher costs for its customized products.

ESSITY

The Swedish hygiene product maker could move more of its production into the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, its CEO said in January.

HONDA MOTOR

Honda will shift production of its U.S.-bound five-door Civic hybrid model from Japan to Indiana, its spokesperson said on April 16. A day earlier the Nikkei newspaper reported the Japanese carmaker plans to move some production into the U.S., aiming to make 90% of cars sold in the country locally.

HYUNDAI MOTOR

The South Korean automaker plans to further localize production in the U.S. and make hybrid vehicles at its new factory in Georgia, it said in January.

ILLYCAFFE

The Italian premium coffee maker will look at building a plant in the U.S. if it gets caught up in tariffs, its CEO said on April 1.

INVENTEC

The Taiwanese company, which makes AI servers that use Nvidia chips, is evaluating locations for a U.S. investment, favoring Texas, its president said in January.

KIA

The South Korean automaker plans to produce hybrid vehicles at its affiliate Hyundai Motor's new U.S. factory starting in mid-2026 as it seeks to meet growing demand, Kia's chief executive Song Ho-sung said in March.

LAVAZZA

The Italian coffee maker will press ahead with its U.S. expansion, it said on April 3. Lavazza, which produces locally around half of what it sells in the U.S., plans to increase this output to 100%.

LG ELECTRONICS

The electronics giant is considering moving the manufacturing of refrigerators from Mexico to its factory in Tennessee, a South Korean newspaper reported in January.

LUXSHARE

The Apple supplier is looking into ways to respond to tariffs by shifting more production outside China, including into the U.S., its chairwoman said on April 9.

LVMH

The luxury conglomerate is "seriously considering" bulking up its U.S. production capacities, its CEO said in January.

NISSAN MOTOR

The Japanese automaker is considering shifting some domestic production of U.S.-bound vehicles there, the Nikkei reported on April 5. Its executives later said the company has the space to expand production in the United States.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker plans to spend $23 billion to build and expand 10 facilities in the U.S., it said on April 10.

POSCO

The South Korean steelmaker is considering joining a project by Hyundai Steel to build a $5.8 billion plant in Louisiana, news reports said on April 13.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The tech giant is considering moving manufacturing of dryers from Mexico to its plant in South Carolina, Korea Economic Daily reported in January.

STELLANTIS

The Chrysler parent is moving forward with plans to build a new midsize pickup truck in Belvidere, Illinois, it said in January.

TSMC

The Taiwanese chipmaker is expanding investment in the U.S., planning to build five chip facilities there in coming years, its CEO said in March.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen's Audi brand will expand production in North America with a focus on its most important cars for the U.S. market and will make a decision on where to base itself this year, Audi CEO said in February. VW CFO said in January it planned to produce more in the U.S.

VOLVO CARS

Volvo Cars may move some production to the U.S. depending on tariffs, its CEO said on March 5. The Swedish company will need up to two years to expand its car production there, its CEO Hakan Samuelsson told daily Dagens Nyheter on April 11.