Finance Hardest Hit in an Uneven Job Market

A deeper dive into the job report that sent the Dow downward by 630 points Friday reveals that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are slowing the economy — but not all areas of it.



The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, higher than the 250,000 economists had forecast. This pushed the unemployment rate to 3.5%, down from 3.7% in August.



The biggest drop in non-governmental jobs was in the finance industry, which cast off 8,000 positions, CNN reports. This figure was particularly troublesome, since investment banks typically hire new college grads in the fall.



The next biggest area of the U.S. labor market to see declines was business support services, including telemarketing, accounting and administrative positions. Combined, these shed 12,000 positions in September. Legal and advertising services each lost 5,000 positions apiece.



Areas of the economy that were hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic continue to staff up. Hospitality added a remarkable 83,000 jobs in September, with food and drinking services accounting for 60,000 of those positions.



Manufacturing hired 22,000 more people, and construction, 19,000.



The report also indicated that workers’ bargaining power with respect to working from home is beginning to wane as increasing interest rates take their toll on the labor market. Just 5.2% of the workforce is homebound or telecommuting, down from 6.5% in August.