US Weighs Taking a Stake in Intel

The Trump administration is in talks with Intel to have the U.S. government potentially take a stake in the chipmaker, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the plan.

Shares of the company rose nearly 7%.

The plan stems from a meeting this week between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, the report added.

This comes after Trump publicly demanded the resignation of Tan over his past investments in Chinese tech companies, some linked to the Chinese military.

The White House and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.