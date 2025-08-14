WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. | intel | stake | trump | admin

US Weighs Taking a Stake in Intel

US Weighs Taking a Stake in Intel
(AP)

Thursday, 14 August 2025 04:21 PM EDT

The Trump administration is in talks with Intel to have the U.S. government potentially take a stake in the chipmaker, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the plan.

Shares of the company rose nearly 7%.

The plan stems from a meeting this week between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, the report added.

This comes after Trump publicly demanded the resignation of Tan over his past investments in Chinese tech companies, some linked to the Chinese military.

The White House and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Trump administration is in talks with Intel to have the U.S. government potentially take a stake in the chipmaker, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the plan.
u.s., intel, stake, trump, admin
96
2025-21-14
Thursday, 14 August 2025 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved