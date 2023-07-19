×
u.s. government agencies | electric vehicles

US Agencies Aim to Purchase 9,500 EVs in 2023

A New York Metropolitan Transit Authority hybrid electric bus on Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 19 July 2023 04:01 PM EDT

U.S. government agencies are targeting buying 9,500 electric vehicles in the 2023 budget year, but face supply issues and higher costs, a federal report said Wednesday.

The Government Accountability Office said 26 agencies with approved EV acquisition plans estimated they would need over $470 million for vehicle purchases and almost $300 million in estimated costs to design and install the necessary infrastructure and for other expenses.

The vehicles purchase would cost almost $200 million more than the lowest-priced comparable gasoline-powered vehicles.

Wednesday, 19 July 2023 04:01 PM
