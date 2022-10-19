US Charges 5 With Shipping Military Items to Sanctioned Russian Companies

U.S. prosecutors Wednesday charged five Russian nationals for sanctions evasion and other charges for using a German company to ship military technologies bought from U.S. manufacturers, as well as Venezuelan oil, to Russian buyers.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said some of the electronic components purchased by Russian nationals Yury Orekhov and Svetlana Kuzurgasheva have been found in Russian weapons platforms seized on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Orekhov was arrested in Germany on Monday. Another Russian national charged in the case, Artem Uss, has been arrested in Italy and the United States is seeking his extradition, prosecutors said. Reuters could not immediately reach any of the defendants for comment.

U.S. law enforcement is seeking to prioritize enforcing sanctions on Russia to pressure the Kremlin to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutors said Orekhov and Uss used a Germany-based company they own, Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH, also known as NDA, as a front to purchase the military and dual-use technologies like semiconductors, radars and satellites.

They shipped those items to Russian end-users, including sanctioned companies controlled by Timofey Telegin and Sergey Tulyakov, two of the other Russian nationals charged on Wednesday.

Orekhov and Uss also used NDA to ship millions of barrels worth of oil from Venezuela to buyers in Russia and China, working with two other defendants, Juan Fernando Serrano and Juan Carlos Soto, to broker the deals with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, upon which the United States placed sanctions in 2019.

Neither PDVSA nor Venezuela's information ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.