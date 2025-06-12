WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. | europe | emerging | markets | stocks | debt | trade

Investors Pull Out of US Stocks, Into Europe & Emerging Markets

Investors Pull Out of US Stocks, Into Europe & Emerging Markets
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 12 June 2025 08:02 AM EDT

Global investors have moved money from U.S. equities and into European and emerging markets assets, as concerns mount over U.S. fiscal policy, rising debt and the risk that trade tariffs will trigger a recession.

Equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, domiciled in the United States saw outflows of $24.7 billion in May, the largest in a year, data from LSEG Lipper showed.

By contrast, European funds attracted $21 billion in May, lifting year-to-date inflows to $82.5 billion, the highest in four years.

Data for 292 emerging market equity ETFs showed inflows of $3.6 billion last month, bringing total inflows this year to $11.1 billion.

FIRST-CHart.jpg

Analysts said the dollar’s weakness and the selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds have eroded the safe-haven appeal of U.S. assets, driving capital into markets with appreciating currencies.

European markets have outperformed U.S. peers this year, helped by lower interest rates and optimism over Germany’s 1-trillion-euro stimulus plan. The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the eighth time in a year last week in an effort to support the economy, even as it warned of rising trade risks with the United States.

Michael Field, chief European market strategist at Morningstar, said the shift from the United States to Europe was initially driven by valuations but increasingly has been fueled by a change in investor sentiment.

"With investors rattled by the U.S. administration's actions and worried about the potential drag on equity markets, this may mark the start of a medium-term trend."

Since the start of the year, the MSCI United States index has gained 2.7%, while MSCI Europe has risen about 20% and MSCI Asia Pacific is up 10%.

Emerging market equity funds have also attracted money flows because of improving fundamentals, with Latin America seen as a safe option as trade and military conflicts elsewhere make investors seek more stable regions.

Asian economies are increasingly driven by domestic consumption.

Manish Raychaudhuri, founder and CEO of Emmer Capital Partners Ltd, said lower debt and stronger growth made Asian equities better positioned to benefit from U.S. capital outflows compared with European ones.

"While Italy, France and the UK face rising debt burdens, many Asian economies carry lighter fiscal loads, keeping bond yields stable and investor confidence intact."

The forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio for MSCI U.S. stood at 20.4, compared with 13.5 for MSCI Europe and 14.2 for MSCI Asia Pacific.

SECOND-CHART.jpg

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global investors have moved money from U.S. equities and into European and emerging markets assets, as concerns mount over U.S. fiscal policy, rising debt and the risk that trade tariffs will trigger a recession.
u.s., europe, emerging, markets, stocks, debt, trade, recession
395
2025-02-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved