×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. equity fund inflows | earnings

US Equity Funds Lure Inflows on Earnings Optimism

US Equity Funds Lure Inflows on Earnings Optimism
(AP)

Friday, 21 October 2022 08:00 AM EDT

U.S. equity funds saw money inflows for the first time in four weeks in the week to Oct. 19, as strong third-quarter earnings calmed investor fears that rising interest rates would hit corporate profits substantially.

U.S. equity funds drew a net $4.57 billion, marking their first weekly inflow since Sept. 21, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings results from companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Netflix Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, boosted sentiment in a market that was otherwise worried about rising treasury yields and further rate increases.

U.S. large-, mid- and small-cap equity funds all saw inflows, worth $4.28 billion, $418 million, and $308 million, respectively.

By sector, tech and financials obtained inflows worth $769 million and $595 million, respectively, after outflows in the previous week.

Meanwhile, bond funds saw a fifth straight week of net selling, as investors withdrew a net $4.16 billion.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade and loan participation funds recorded disposals worth $4.16 billion and $896 million, respectively, but safer government bond funds had an eighth weekly inflow, amounting to $4.52 billion.

Money market funds had $5.85 billion of weekly outflows after $5.88 billion in inflows a week ago.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. equity funds saw money inflows for the first time in four weeks in the week to Oct. 19, as strong third-quarter earnings calmed investor fears that rising interest rates would hit corporate profits substantially.
u.s. equity fund inflows, earnings
194
2022-00-21
Friday, 21 October 2022 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved