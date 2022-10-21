US Equity Funds Lure Inflows on Earnings Optimism

U.S. equity funds saw money inflows for the first time in four weeks in the week to Oct. 19, as strong third-quarter earnings calmed investor fears that rising interest rates would hit corporate profits substantially.

U.S. equity funds drew a net $4.57 billion, marking their first weekly inflow since Sept. 21, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings results from companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Netflix Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, boosted sentiment in a market that was otherwise worried about rising treasury yields and further rate increases.

U.S. large-, mid- and small-cap equity funds all saw inflows, worth $4.28 billion, $418 million, and $308 million, respectively.

By sector, tech and financials obtained inflows worth $769 million and $595 million, respectively, after outflows in the previous week.

Meanwhile, bond funds saw a fifth straight week of net selling, as investors withdrew a net $4.16 billion.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade and loan participation funds recorded disposals worth $4.16 billion and $896 million, respectively, but safer government bond funds had an eighth weekly inflow, amounting to $4.52 billion.

Money market funds had $5.85 billion of weekly outflows after $5.88 billion in inflows a week ago.