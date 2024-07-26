WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. equity | fund | inflow

US Equity Funds Attract Inflows, Defying Tech Selloff

US Equity Funds Attract Inflows, Defying Tech Selloff
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 26 July 2024 09:39 AM EDT

U.S. investors continued to pump money into equity funds in the seven days to July 24, shrugging off a technology sector selloff to focus on robust corporate earnings and the possibility of upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

According to LSEG data, investors acquired U.S. equity funds worth a net $5.7 billion during the week, following $21.7 billion worth of net purchases in the prior week.

Companies including Coca-Cola, Spotify Technology and AT&T reported upbeat results, with the second quarter earnings season well underway. Of the 201 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 79% beat the consensus net income estimates, LSEG data showed.

Megacap tech names - Tesla and Alphabet-, however, reported lackluster earnings, extending the slump in technology stocks into a second week.

U.S. large-cap funds attracted $9.1 billion in net inflows, down slightly from $10.34 billion the previous week, according to recent data. Meanwhile, multi-cap funds saw inflows of $136 million, contrasting with mid-cap funds which experienced outflows of $684 million.

U.S. small-cap funds, meanwhile, drew just $84 million in comparison to $8.67 billion worth of net purchases a week ago.

Investors, however, sold $1.52 billion worth of sectoral funds as they exited tech, industrials and metals & mining funds to the tune of $1.2 billion, $540 million and $533 million, respectively. Conversely, financials gained $911 million in inflows.

U.S. bond funds garnered $5.05 billion of inflows during the week, the eighth week net purchases in a row.

General domestic taxable fixed income funds remained popular for an eighth week as they secured a massive $2.31 billion. Municipal, mortgage funds, and short/intermediate government and treasury funds also saw $887 million, $884 million and $710 million worth of net purchases.

Money market funds, meanwhile, faced $26.56 billion worth of outflows after three weekly net purchases in a row.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. investors continued to pump money into equity funds in the seven days to July 24, shrugging off a technology sector selloff to focus on robust corporate earnings and the possibility of upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
u.s. equity, fund, inflow
302
2024-39-26
Friday, 26 July 2024 09:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved