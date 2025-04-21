WATCH TV LIVE

US Leading Indicator Declines Sharply in March

Javid Moghaddasnia, Director of Customer Engagement, discusses American Giant clothing at the company's showroom in San Francisco, April 17, 2025. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Monday, 21 April 2025 10:36 AM EDT

A gauge of future U.S. economic activity fell sharply in March, potentially flagging tepid growth this year amid tariffs.

The Conference Board said on Monday its Leading Economic Index dropped 0.7% last month after decreasing 0.2% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index sliding 0.5%. It fell 1.2% in the six-month period ending in March after contracting 2.3% in the prior six months.

"March's decline was concentrated among three components that weakened amid soaring economic uncertainty ahead of pending tariff announcements," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, senior manager, business cycle indicators at The Conference Board.

Zabinska-La Monica was referring to consumer expectations, stock prices and new manufacturing orders.

"That said, the data does not suggest that a recession has begun or is about to start," said Zabinska-La Monica.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


