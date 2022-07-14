×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. chamber of commerce | federal trade commission | lina khan

US Chamber of Commerce Sues Federal Trade Commission

US Chamber of Commerce Sues Federal Trade Commission

Thursday, 14 July 2022 09:48 AM EDT

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Federal Trade Commission that accuses it of unlawfully withholding public records.

"The opacity of commission operations have created a 'black-box environment' that increases uncertainty for businesses," the business group said in a statement.

The Chamber, which speaks for U.S. businesses, has been critical of the FTC under Chair Lina Khan, who has support among progressive Democrats.

In a court filing, the Chamber said that it wanted to compel compliance with Freedom of Information Act requests for public records having to do with "zombie" votes, or those cast by former Commissioner Rohit Chopra. The chamber said that the votes were counted after he left.

It also had requested records about the FTC's communications with foreign jurisdictions about a merger of two U.S. biotechnology companies.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Federal Trade Commission that accuses it of unlawfully withholding public records.
u.s. chamber of commerce, federal trade commission, lina khan
146
2022-48-14
Thursday, 14 July 2022 09:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved