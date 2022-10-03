×
u.s. biden administration | china ai | supercomputing firms | limits

US to Put New Limits on China AI, Supercomputing Firms: NYT

Monday, 03 October 2022 02:34 PM EDT

The United States is expected to announce new measures restricting Chinese companies from gaining access to technologies enabling high-performance computing, the New York Times reported Monday.

The measures may be announced as soon as this week and would aim to cut off China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, the newspaper reported, adding Washington also plans to limit U.S.-made microchips from being sold to China's most powerful supercomputing and data center projects.

The United States is expected to announce new measures restricting Chinese companies from gaining access to technologies enabling high-performance computing, The New York Times reported Monday.
