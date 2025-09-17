WATCH TV LIVE

Tyson Foods to Drop Corn Syrup, Additives by 2025

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 07:01 PM EDT

Tyson Foods will remove high-fructose corn syrup from its products by the end of the year as part of an effort to cut controversial additives, The Hill reported.

The Arkansas-based meatpacking giant said Monday it also plans to phase out sucralose, the preservatives BHA and BHT, and titanium dioxide from its branded products by the end of 2025.

"We continuously review and assess our product portfolio to ensure the highest quality products that meet the needs of consumers," Tyson Foods President and CEO Donnie King said in a statement. "Our decision to remove High Fructose Corn Syrup and other ingredients reflects our ongoing commitment to feeding the world like family, while preserving the taste, value, and integrity that define our iconic brands."

The announcement comes as the Trump administration presses food companies to change business practices linked to chronic health problems. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called for cutting excessive sugar, artificial dyes and chemical additives from the American diet.

The change will affect Tyson's portfolio of well-known brands, including Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Wright, State Fair, Aidells, and IBP. Earlier this year, the company removed petroleum-based synthetic dyes from its U.S.-branded products.

"This voluntary initiative aligns with Tyson Foods' Core Values of feeding families and the nation with trusted food products," the company said in a statement. "In recent years, the company has been dedicated to reducing sodium, sugars, and other food additives."

StreetTalk
