WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: two signma | sec | settlement

Hedge Fund Two Sigma May Settle With SEC for $100M

Hedge Fund Two Sigma May Settle With SEC for $100M
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 19 September 2024 01:24 PM EDT

Hedge fund Two Sigma is likely to have to pay as much as $100 million to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe into a trading scandal at the firm, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The U.S. hedge fund is likely to be held accountable for how it oversaw an ex-employee at the center of the misconduct, which led to hundreds of millions of dollars in unexplained losses and profits, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

The researcher allegedly modified trading models without authorization. Two Sigma and the regulator are in talks and the outcome could be a lower payment for the firm, the people added.

The SEC and Two Sigma did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Two Sigma co-founders John Overdeck and David Siegel decided to step down as Chief Executive Officers in August.

The hedge fund, with $60 billion in assets under management, disclosed in a regulatory filing last year that a rift between its top managers poses governance challenges and a material risk for the firm.

Both Overdeck and Siegel, who founded Two Sigma in 2001, are to continue as co-chairmen.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Hedge fund Two Sigma is likely to have to pay as much as $100 million to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe into a trading scandal at the firm, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
two signma, sec, settlement
192
2024-24-19
Thursday, 19 September 2024 01:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved