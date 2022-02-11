×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Infrastructure | Money | twitter | website error | API

Twitter Investigating Website Errors

Twitter
(Getty Images)

Friday, 11 February 2022 01:24 PM

Twitter Inc. said on Friday it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors and is currently investigating the issue.

Application programming interface, or API, is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 48,000 user reports of outage.

The micro-blogging site said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.us it is yet to determine the scope of impact on its users.

Some users on Reddit complained of being logged out of their Twitter account while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Twitter Inc. said on Friday it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors and is currently investigating the issue.
twitter, website error, API
118
2022-24-11
Friday, 11 February 2022 01:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved