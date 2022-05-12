×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: twitter shakeup | hiring freeze

Twitter CEO: Two Top Execs Out, New Hire Freeze

Twitter
(AP)

Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:52 PM

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal announced in an email to employees on Thursday that the company's leaders for the consumer division and revenue will depart the social media company.

The news comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. Agrawal also said in the email that Twitter would pause most hiring and would review all existing job offers to determine whether any "should be pulled back."

Kayvon Beykpour, who leads Twitter's consumer division, said in a tweet thread on Thursday that his departure was not his decision.

"Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction," Beykpour tweeted.

Bruce Falck, who leads revenue product at Twitter, will leave after five years at the company. In a tweet on Thursday, Falck thanked his team and partners at Twitter.

"We were able to achieve the results we did through your hard work. Quarterly revenue does not lie. Google it," he tweeted. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal announced in an email to employees on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, that the company's leaders for consumer product and revenue will depart Twitter.
twitter shakeup, hiring freeze
169
2022-52-12
Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved