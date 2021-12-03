Tags: | | | |

Major Shakeup at Twitter Under New CEO Agrawal Jack Dorsey (pictured), in a surprise announcement this week, stepped down as CEO of Twitter. Friday afternoon, The Washington Post learned that the social media giant's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, is cleaning house.





Earlier this week, Jack Dorsey announced, rather suddenly to the world outside of Twitter, at least, that he was stepping down as CEO. Reports since then say that key hedge fund investors in Twitter were unhappy with Dorsey's dual role as CEO of Twitter and of Square.



Agrawal's companywide email apparently says that Michael Montano, head of engineering, and Dantley Davis, another exec, are out.



The new CEO is concentrating on reshuffling the company's consumer, revenue and core tech divisions. which will now be headed by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck and Nick Caldwell, respectively.



The Washington Post was unable to immediately reach Twitter for comment.



Also this week, Square announced it will be renamed Block, a nod to its new focus on the Blockchain technology supporting cryptocurrencies, which will now be the company's new focus.

Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, is cleaning house, according to a companywide email that The Washington Post has obtained.

