×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Infrastructure | Money | Twitter | Jack Dorsey | Parag Agrawal

Major Shakeup at Twitter Under New CEO Agrawal

Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey (pictured), in a surprise announcement this week, stepped down as CEO of Twitter. Friday afternoon, The Washington Post learned that the social media giant's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, is cleaning house. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 03 December 2021 03:20 PM

Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, is cleaning house, according to an email he sent to employees that The Washington Post has obtained.

Earlier this week, Jack Dorsey announced, rather suddenly to the world outside of Twitter, at least, that he was stepping down as CEO. Reports since then say that key hedge fund investors in Twitter were unhappy with Dorsey's dual role as CEO of Twitter and of Square.

Agrawal's companywide email apparently says that Michael Montano, head of engineering, and Dantley Davis, another exec, are out.

The new CEO is concentrating on reshuffling the company's consumer, revenue and core tech divisions. which will now be headed by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck and Nick Caldwell, respectively.

The Washington Post was unable to immediately reach Twitter for comment.

Also this week, Square announced it will be renamed Block, a nod to its new focus on the Blockchain technology supporting cryptocurrencies, which will now be the company's new focus.
 

© 2021 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, is cleaning house, according to a companywide email that The Washington Post has obtained.
Twitter, Jack Dorsey, Parag Agrawal
158
2021-20-03
Friday, 03 December 2021 03:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved