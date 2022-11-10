×
Tags: twitter information security chief leaving | elon musk | reorganization

Twitter Information Security Chief to Leave

The Twitter logo is seen on a trading post at the New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Thursday, 10 November 2022 12:33 PM EST

Twitter Inc.'s information security chief Lea Kissner is leaving the company, Kissner said in a tweet Thursday.

Kissner joined Twitter last year as head of privacy engineering and was made the chief information security officer in January.

The move comes in the middle of a large-scale layoff and product changes at the social media company under new boss Elon Musk.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and took control on Oct. 27. He then moved quickly to push out some top executives including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and announced layoffs affecting about half of Twitter's workforce.

Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran and Chief Compliance Officer Marianne Fogarty have also put down their papers, the Verge reported earlier on Thursday, citing sources and messages on Twitter's internal channels.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


