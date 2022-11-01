Twitter Ad Sales Head Is Out

Twitter Chief Consumer Officer Sarah Personette resigned from the company on Friday, TechCrunch reports.



The day before Personette’s resignation, new Twitter owner Elon Musk fired four key executives: CEO Parag Agrawl, CFO Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust and safety.



Speculation is running rampant about which other key executives could be next to be canned. Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s product development chief, for example, deleted his biography on his Twitter account Tuesday.



Musk also eliminated the entire Twitter board of directors on Monday, declaring himself sole director and chief executive officer. It is not known whether or not his role as Twitter CEO will be a temporary or permanent position, although it is believed Musk will form a new board of directors, especially because he already has assembled a high profile circle of advisers.



Personette joined Twitter in 2018 as vice president, client solutions, and was promoted to chief customer officer in August 2021.



Musk is expected to make broad changes to content moderation, which directly impacts advertising sales, as well as to subscriptions, so Personette’s departure was not entirely a surprise.



Besides wanting to make a clean sweep of upper management as the new owner of Twitter, for which Musk paid $44 billion, it is not surprising he would replace the top executives running the social media platform, since he earlier accused them of purposely misrepresenting the number of true Twitter users versus robots, or spam accounts.



Again on Sunday night, in a tweet, Musk accused Twitter’s former board of directors and their attorneys, Wachtell, Rosen, Lipton and Katz, of “deliberately” hiding evidence from court proceedings regarding his purchase of Twitter, Fox Business reports.



“Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court,” Musk tweeted — including a screenshot of an internal message from a top Twitter executive.



The screenshot was of an email written by Twitter Global Head of Safety & Integrity Yoel Roth, in which Roth brazenly suggests pinning Twitter’s “fraudulent metrics” on a supposed fictitious Twitter employee named Amir.



Roth’s email reads: “But also lol if Amir continues to BS me my escalation route is Amir’s OKRs are entirely based on fraudulent metrics and he doesn’t care and may actively be trying to hide the ball. Literally doing what Elon is accusing us of doing.”



OKRs is a term Twitter uses to refer to objectives and key results.



Earlier this month, Musk said he “obviously” paid more than the company was worth.



In his tweet, Musk said, “Stay tuned, more to come.”



