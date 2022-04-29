×
Twitter Employees Grill CEO About a 'Mass Exodus'

Twitter
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. (Getty Images)

Friday, 29 April 2022 03:32 PM

Twitter Inc. executives said at a company-wide meeting on Friday that the company would monitor staff attrition, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Elon Musk would affect attrition.

Executives, including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, were speaking at the meeting, at which they sought to quell employees who were demanding answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus.

The meeting comes after Elon Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, continued direct attacks on employees.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


