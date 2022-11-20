Report: Musk Weighs More Twitter Layoffs

Elon Musk is weighing firing more of Twitter's employees as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported.

But this time, the SpaceX CEO is targeting Twitter's sales and partnership departments. The report comes just days after a mass of resignations were filed by Twitter engineers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Initially, Musk offered the social media employees an ultimatum: Either leave with severance pay or work harder toward a more "hardcore" version of Twitter. The unnamed sources told Bloomberg that more technical employees than expected took the severance pay compared to those in sales and partnership roles.

On Friday, Musk asked Robin Wheeler, who ran marketing and sales, and Maggie Suniewick, who ran partnerships, to fire more of their staff. When both refused, they were let go. Subsequently, both later posted tweets resembling a farewell to working at Twitter.

Starting in early November, Musk fired half of Twitter's 7,500 employees. Also, following his $44 billion purchase of the company on Oct. 28, Musk dissolved the social media network's board of directors, letting go of CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal policy Vijaya Gadde.