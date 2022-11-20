Users Uploading Entire Movies Onto Twitter

Twitter users are using threads to post full movies such as "Hackers" and "Need for Speed," which clearly violate the platform's copyright policy.

"Twitter just algorithmically pushed me to a pirated full movie thread when I swiped down, and that is extremely funny," one user tweeted.

The platform usually marks tweets containing copyright infringement as "withheld" and removes or restricts access to content if it's been reported, according to its copyright policy.

"Twitter will respond to reports of alleged copyright infringement, such as allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted image as a profile or header photo, allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted video or image uploaded through our media hosting services, or Tweets containing links to allegedly infringing materials," it reads on its website.

Business Insider found posts on Sunday allowing users to view full-length films unblocked and unrestricted.

One user uploaded "Hackers" in nearly 50 tweets on Saturday, which garnered 14,000 likes and was still online Sunday before ultimately being taken down.

Another user posted "Need for Speed" in 66 tweets on Saturday, which is still viewable.

The Japanese superhero film "Kamen Rider Heisei Generations Forever" was tweeted in a thread by another user on Sunday and is still up.

"The Fast and the Furious: Toyko Drift" was put up on Saturday, but it was taken down. It read, "This Tweet is from a suspended account."

Some point to the new Twitter CEO's layoffs earlier this month. Elon Musk laid off approximately 3,500 Twitter employees after he took control of the company. He then gave the remaining staff an ultimatum to sign up for an "extremely hardcore" work environment or quit. Close to 2,000 people decided to opt out.