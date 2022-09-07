×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: twitter birdwatch | community fact checking | censorship

Twitter to Expand Community Fact-Checker 'Birdwatch'

Twitter to Expand Community Fact-Checker 'Birdwatch'
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 12:43 PM EDT

Twitter Inc. will expand its community fact-checking project called Birdwatch, the social media company said on Wednesday, deepening its novel approach to a new form of content moderation.

Birdwatch launched last year, allowing some Twitter users to debunk misleading tweets by attaching notes to the content in order to provide context or point to accurate sources.

Social media platforms including Twitter have long faced competing pressures on how to moderate content that appears on their services. Critics have accused the companies of doing too little to remove harmful posts, while others argue the platforms should protect free speech.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is attempting to walk away from his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, has said the company should remove fewer posts and act as a public town hall for free speech.

Tweets with Birdwatch notes are left up on the service and its algorithmic distribution to other users is not affected.

"We just think that's a really powerful place to start, because it's just arming people with information and letting them make up their own minds," said Keith Coleman, vice president of product, during a briefing with reporters.

While Twitter has policies that prohibit content such as hate speech or calls for violence, Birdwatch allows the Twitter community to address tweets in "gray areas," he said.

Until now, Birdwatch was a limited experiment with 15,000 contributors writing fact-checking notes. Twitter said it will now add about 1,000 new contributors per week.

Birdwatch notes are held on a separate website, but half of users in the United States will begin seeing notes in their Twitter timelines, the company said.

The project has produced encouraging results, Twitter said. People are 15% to 35% less likely to "like" or retweet content that has a Birdwatch note attached to it. They are also 20% to 40% less likely to agree with a potentially misleading tweet after reading a Birdwatch note about it.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Matthew Lewis)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Twitter Inc. will expand its community fact-checking project called Birdwatch, the social media company said on Wednesday, deepening its novel approach to a new form of content moderation.
twitter birdwatch, community fact checking, censorship
330
2022-43-07
Wednesday, 07 September 2022 12:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved