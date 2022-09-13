×
Twitter Shareholders Vote in Favor of Elon Musk's $44 Billion Offer

(CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 02:30 PM EDT

Twitter Inc. shareholders on Tuesdday approved a $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.

