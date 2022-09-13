Twitter Shareholders Vote in Favor of Elon Musk's $44 Billion Offer

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 02:30 PM EDT
Twitter Inc. shareholders on Tuesdday approved a $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.
© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.