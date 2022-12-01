×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: twitter advertisers incentive | elon musk

Twitter Offers Advertisers Incentives Up to $1 Million

Twitter Offers Advertisers Incentives Up to $1 Million
(AP)

Thursday, 01 December 2022 02:55 PM EST

Twitter Inc. is offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisers that book at least $500,000 in advertising would see their ad dollars matched 100% up to a $1 million cap, according to a company email to advertising agencies that the Journal viewed. Twitter will give a lower matching amount for ad spends below $500,000.

Sources tell WSJ the deal is good through the end of the year.

Following Musk's acquisition of the social media platform in late October, a number of major consumer brands have quit the platform or scaled back their spending. Their main concern is content moderation under Musk.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Twitter Inc. is offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
twitter advertisers incentive, elon musk
144
2022-55-01
Thursday, 01 December 2022 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved