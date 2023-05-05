TurboTax Settlement Checks Begin Mailing Next Week

TurboTax will begin automatically mailing 4.4 million customers checks of approximately $30 for each tax year between 2016 and 2018, as per its $141 million multi-state settlement.



State attorneys general announced the payments Thursday. TurboTax reached the deceptive sales practices settlement a year ago after a 2019 ProPublica report found it steered low-income taxpayers to its fee-based products even after promising them free filings.



The primary taxpayers impacted earned $34,000 or less a year or were military members.



“Frequently, ‘free’ didn’t mean free at all,” the report said. “Many who started in TurboTax Free Edition found that if their return required certain commonplace tax forms, they would have to upgrade to a paid edition in order to file.”



TurboTax parent Intuit said its settlement fund administrator will contact eligible customers by email automatically throughout May 2023 and that they do not need to file a claim. Intuit asks customers not to contact it with questions.



Intuit did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



“Intuit is clear and fair with its customers, including with the nearly 100 million Americans who filed their taxes free of charge with our products over the last eight years—more than all other tax prep software companies combined,” Intuit EVP and General Counsel Kerry McLean wrote in a blog post at the time of the settlement.



New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Thursday: “TurboTax’s predatory and deceptive marketing cheated millions of low-income Americans who were trying to fulfill their legal duties to file their taxes.”